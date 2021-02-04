CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 461 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NVS stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

