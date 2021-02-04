CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,678 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,002.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

