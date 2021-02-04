CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 69 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.