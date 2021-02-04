Centrality Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $773,921.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

