Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading Up 5.9%

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 1,071,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,565,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.