Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 17.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 23,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

