Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cerner by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 286,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

