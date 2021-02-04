CertiK Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $35.25 million and $7.60 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,039,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,976,650 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik.

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

