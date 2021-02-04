CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $42.80 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.