Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CHNG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,081,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

