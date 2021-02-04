Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price rose 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 5,110,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 527,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

CTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

