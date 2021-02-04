Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,674 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after buying an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,227. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

