Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.001.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 85.45% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.