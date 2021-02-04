Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 49,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 84,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 85.45% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.