Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) Shares Down 18.6%

Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX)’s share price fell 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 669,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 242,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

