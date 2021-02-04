China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.76

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 72910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77.

Get China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) alerts:

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$320.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.