China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HGSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

