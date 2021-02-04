China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNCT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. China Teletech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Get China Teletech alerts:

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.