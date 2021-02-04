China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 29,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 167,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF)

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

