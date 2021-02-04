Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,575.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,477.15.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,499.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

