ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

CDXC stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 210.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

