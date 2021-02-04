Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $5.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.20. 94,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,645. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

