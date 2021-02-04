Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

NYSE CB opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

