Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

CB stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $160.13. 31,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,645. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Chubb alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.