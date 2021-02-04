Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

CB stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

