Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after buying an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $203.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.84. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $218.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

