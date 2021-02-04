Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 658,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

