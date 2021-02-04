Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

