Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.12 billion.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.93. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

