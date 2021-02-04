Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.34% of Cimarex Energy worth $165,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

