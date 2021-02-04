Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 7,545,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,372,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.