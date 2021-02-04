Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

