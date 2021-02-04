Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

