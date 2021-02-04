Citigroup Downgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Neutral

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWPH. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.00. 123,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

