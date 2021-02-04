Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CZWI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.17% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

