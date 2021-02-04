Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) shares rose 18.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 313,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,173% from the average daily volume of 24,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

About Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.