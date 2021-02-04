Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $30,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

