Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $38,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,180,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.