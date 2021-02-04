Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 134,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,811,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

