Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 449,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,349,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

