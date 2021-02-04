Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.04. 162,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 338,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

