Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) rose 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 3,090,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,150,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

