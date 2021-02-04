Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

