Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $13.95 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

There is no company description available for Clover Health Investments Corp.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.