Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares fell 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.23. 68,828,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 17,565,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

