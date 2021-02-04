CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

