CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,455,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $191.99 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

