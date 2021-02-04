CMH Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

PANW traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $379.25. 9,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $390.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock worth $67,169,929. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

