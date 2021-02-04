CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.51. 11,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

