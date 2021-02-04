CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

